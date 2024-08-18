Doctors Across India Strike Following The Murder Of A Female Doctor In Kolkata

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Following the murder of a female doctor in a hospital in Kolkata, doctors and medical staff across India went on strike on Saturday. Hospitals refused to admit patients except for emergency cases.

Over one million doctors are expected to join the strike, which could cripple healthcare services.

Last week, the mutilated body of a 31-year-old female doctor, who had been raped and murdered, was found at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Police arrested a hospital volunteer worker in connection with the“sexual assault and murder” case.

The Indian government, after a meeting with representatives of medical associations on Saturday, issued a statement urging doctors to return to their duties in the interest of public welfare. The government has announced that it will take necessary measures to protect healthcare workers.

The Indian Medical Association stated it is considering the government's proposal, but the strike will continue until Sunday morning.

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, which includes Kolkata, has supported the protests across the state. On Saturday evening, her government announced steps to improve the security of women working night shifts, including creating designated restrooms and secure areas monitored by cameras.

The strike highlights the deep-rooted concerns among medical professionals regarding their safety and the urgency for systemic changes to protect healthcare workers, especially women, in their workplaces.

The government's response to this crisis will be closely watched, as it must balance the immediate need for public safety and healthcare services with the longer-term goal of addressing the vulnerabilities faced by healthcare professionals in India.

