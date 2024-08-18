Woman Ola Cab Driver Drives 14 Hours A Day To Take Care Of Family Netizens React, 'Hands Off To You, Lady!'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Inspired by a woman cab driver in Ahmedabad who drives for 14 hours a day to take care of her family, an Ola passenger shared her“remarkable” story on social media. In a post, user Ojas Desai shared his meeting the woman cab driver, Archna Patil, during his trip to the city.

“Today in Ahmedabad, I booked an Ola Cab to reach railway station. The confirmation message mentioned name of driver as Archna Patil,” he said in a post.

Ojas termed Archna as a“remarkable lady”, and said it is not driving an Ola Cab that makes her so remarkable but her story.

In the post, he shared that her driving so effortless and“so well” and said she negotiated through the“heavy” and“indiscipline traffic” with ease.

“To drive to Ahmedabad Railway Station through old city and to negotiate through heavy and indiscipline traffic is a task always. I was more than impressed,” he said.

Ojas also shared that it was a first time he encountered a female driver in Ola or Uber.“In my city Surat, I have seen female auto drivers but, I never had used services of a female driver in Ola or Uber .”

What is Archna Patil's remarkable story?

Ojas, in the post, said Archna's husband was an Ola driver, but due to health issues, he could not continue working in the field. And since, the cab was taken on loan, Archna took the responsibility of it on her shoulders and decided to start working with Ola.

“I knew it makes good money,” the female driver was quoted as saying.

But here is what's more interesting: Archna did not even know how to ride a bicycle, as of 6 months ago. However, in this time, she learnt how to drive and got a driver's licence.

Ojas, on a side note, said those who are in Gujarat know that having a“pakka licence” is a very tough job.“Driving tests are very tough.”

Archna then told Ojas that she drivers for Ola for 13-14 hours, along with doing chores for 2 houses.

“I don't wish to highlight this as an example of women power or as something as a proof of 'changing society'. I met a spirited soul today who didn't consider bad fortune as defeat,” Ojas added.

Check post here:





Here is how netizens reacted:

“Hands off to you, lady! Your spirit and resilience are truly remarkable,” a user commented.

“Brave lady. Had problems but see her infectious smile. Will encourage other ladies to take up challenges. And so much thoughtful of you to bring her into some limelight,” another said.

“I always appreciate people who work hard and honestly pink auto ferrying people at Sardar Patel Statue, Baroda.I felt happy ladies working confidently should always encourage them,” read another comment .

“I am awestruck by her grit and determination,” a user commented.