EU issues threats to Israeli chiefs to place personal restrictions

(MENAFN) European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell has sharply condemned a recent violent attack by Israeli settlers on a Palestinian village in the West Bank, announcing potential sanctions targeting Israeli leaders and supporters of the settlers' actions. The incident, which occurred in the town of Jit, involved masked settlers who stormed the village, opened fire, used tear gas against residents, and set buildings and vehicles ablaze.



Reports from Thursday indicate that the violence led to significant damage and casualties. Nasser Sedda, the head of the town council in Jit, told CNN that the attackers were armed and aggressive, creating chaos and destruction. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the assault, noting that the settlers employed Molotov cocktails and rocks before Israeli security forces intervened to disperse them.



In response to the escalating violence, Borrell took to social media to denounce the actions of the settlers, emphasizing the growing impunity with which they operate in the West Bank. He criticized the ongoing violence as a severe threat to any prospects for peace in the region and called on the Israeli government to put an immediate stop to such actions.



Borrell expressed his intention to propose European Union sanctions against those enabling or supporting violent settler activities, including some members of the Israeli government. This move reflects increasing international concern over the deteriorating situation in the West Bank and the apparent failure of the Israeli authorities to effectively curb settler violence.



The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that the attack resulted in the death of a 23-year-old Palestinian and left several others injured from stones and smoke inhalation. Palestinian health officials confirmed that the violence has had a serious impact on the local population, with numerous individuals requiring medical assistance.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the incident by assuring that those responsible for the violence would be pursued and held accountable. He vowed that offenders would face legal consequences with "utmost severity."



The European Union's threat of sanctions highlights the international community's growing frustration with the situation and underscores the pressure on Israel to address the violence and support efforts toward a peaceful resolution.

