(MENAFN) Andrey Kelin, Russia’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, has criticized the new Labour for its lack of willingness to engage in meaningful dialogue with Russia, accusing it of mirroring the biases of the previous Conservative administration. In an interview with RIA Novosti, Kelin expressed disappointment that the United Kingdom’s approach to Russia remains stagnant, despite a change in government.



Kelin noted that current interactions between Russia and the United Kingdom are minimal and largely confined to interactions with the Foreign Office. He pointed out that this limited engagement was a characteristic of the Conservative government and continues under Labour. According to Kelin, most of the current communication between the two countries pertains to routine diplomatic matters rather than substantive political discussions.



The ambassador also highlighted a broader issue within British politics, where politicians advocating for a more balanced approach to Russia face significant backlash. He lamented that those British voices calling for constructive dialogue with Russia are few and far between, and often face intense criticism from the United Kingdom government and media. This, he suggested, stifles alternative perspectives and hinders the possibility of a more nuanced engagement with Russia.



Kelin’s remarks underscore a persistent strain in United Kingdom-Russia relations, reflecting a broader geopolitical tension and the challenges faced in bridging the divide between the two nations. The ambassador’s comments come amidst ongoing debates about the United Kingdom's foreign policy stance and its impact on international relations, particularly in the context of the conflict in Ukraine and broader geopolitical dynamics.

