Tips And Guidelines To Stay Safe Against Prevalent Cyber Threats

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Oussama Abbassi | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In an era where digital threats are on the rise, Qatar Central has launched a national awareness campaign for information security.

This initiative, in partnership with the of Interior (MOI), National Security Agency (NCSA), and Qatar Centre Regulatory Authority (QFCRA), aims to educate the public about prevalent cyber threats and provide practical strategies to combat them effectively.

The campaign highlights various forms of fraud and offers essential tips to stay safe.

In a recent post on its X account, QCBQATAR explains how one of the primary concerns is phone-based scams.

"Hello? This is your bank speaking!" - a seemingly innocent greeting that could be the start of a fraudulent attempt to access your personal information.

The campaign advises citizens to be wary of unknown callers, especially those claiming to be from financial institutions.

Key recommendations include:

- Never share personal or financial information over the phone

- Avoid answering unknown international calls

- Be cautious of unfamiliar local callers

- Immediately contact the impersonated entity if you suspect a fraudulent call

- Block your bank card immediately through official channels if lost

In a previous post on social media, the campaign also shed light on skimming fraud, a sophisticated method used by cybercriminals.

Skimming devices, illegally installed on ATMs and point-of-sale machines, can capture card data and record PINs, leading to financial fraud.

To combat this, citizens and residents are advised to:

- Use ATMs inside bank branches when possible

- Check for loose or out-of-place card readers

- Look for suspicious attachments around card slots

- Shield the keypad when entering PINs

- Be aware of individuals lingering near ATM machines

For those who fall victim to cybercrime, the Economic and Cyber Crimes Combating Department is ready to assist.

They can be reached via their hotline (6681 5757), the Metrash2 app, or email ([email protected] ).

This awareness campaign underscores Qatar's commitment to protecting its citizens in the digital realm.

By staying informed and vigilant, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of falling prey to cyber threats and financial fraud.