Seven Dead, Eight Injured In Van-Truck Collision In Philippines
Date
8/18/2024 5:45:22 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Manila, Aug 18 (IANS) At least seven people, including a two-year-old girl, were killed and eight injured in a collision between a passenger van and a delivery truck in Quezon province, south of Manila, on Sunday.
Initial Police investigation showed that the van was heading north to Manila when the accident occurred on Sunday morning on a highway in Sariaya town.
The van driver reportedly dozed off while on the wheels, and then the vehicle swerved to the other lane before colliding head-on with the oncoming truck.
The van driver was among the dead, while the truck driver was severely injured in the accident.
Further details are awaited as investigation is underway.
