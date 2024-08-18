News agency reports Trump making USD300k from selling Bibles

(MENAFN) Former President Donald Trump’s latest disclosure, released by the Federal Election Commission, reveals significant details about his financial status, including substantial from Bible sales and notable investments in cryptocurrency. According to the 250-page disclosure, Trump has made USD300,000 from the sale of "The Greenwood Bible," a special edition that includes a handwritten chorus of “God Bless the USA” by country singer Lee Greenwood. The Bible, priced at USD59.99, features a limited edition signed by Trump, which retails for USD1,000.



In addition to his Bible earnings, Trump’s disclosure highlights his involvement in the cryptocurrency market. Trump reports holding between $1 million and $5 million in various cryptocurrencies, including a “virtual ethereum key.” Despite previously dismissing cryptocurrency as a “scam,” Trump has recently shifted his stance, emphasizing the importance of US leadership in the crypto industry to prevent China from dominating the sector.



The financial disclosure also provides insight into Trump’s business ventures. The Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, one of his prominent properties, has generated nearly USD57 million in income since the last disclosure. Meanwhile, Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey earned over USD37 million from golf-related activities.



However, the disclosure is not without its contentious points. Trump is facing over USD100 million in liabilities due to legal issues in New York, which he has characterized as a politically motivated attack. Despite these challenges, Trump’s financial disclosures reflect a mix of significant earnings and strategic investments, painting a picture of his complex financial landscape as he continues his presidential campaign.

