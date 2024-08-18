Fists get thrown in Turkish parliament

(MENAFN) An intense and chaotic scene unfolded in the Turkish parliament on Friday as a brawl erupted between lawmakers, illustrating the heightened tensions within the Turkish landscape. The altercation began after a ruling party MP physically attacked an opposition colleague during a heated debate over the fate of Serafettin Can Atalay, an imprisoned opposition lawmaker.



The commotion started as legislators debated the status of Atalay, a representative from Hatay province who has been in prison since January. Atalay’s imprisonment stemmed from his alleged involvement in the 2013 Gezi Park protests, a significant episode of unrest against government plans to replace a park with a shopping mall. Earlier this month, the Turkish Constitutional Court overturned a decision to strip Atalay of his parliamentary immunity, allowing him to remain in office despite his incarceration.



During the session, MP Ahmet Sik from the Turkish Workers’ Party (TIP) criticized the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its leaders, accusing them of being the real "terrorists" of the country. His inflammatory remarks, aimed at President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party, ignited a furious reaction from AKP members. Sik denounced the AKP legislators as lacking shame and dignity, escalating the situation.



In response, AKP MP Alpay Ozalan, a former footballer, confronted Sik and struck him, initiating a physical altercation. The situation quickly escalated as dozens of MPs rushed to the dais, either joining the fight or attempting to separate the combatants. The violent exchange led to a 45-minute recess, with footage later showing parliamentary staff cleaning bloodstains from the floor.



The contentious debate centers around Atalay's 2022 conviction, where he was among seven individuals found guilty of attempting to overthrow the government through the Gezi Park protests. The Turkish government, led by Erdogan, has accused Atalay and others of being linked to a “terrorist network” headed by Fethullah Gülen, an exiled cleric who once supported but later fell out with the AKP.



Despite being imprisoned, Atalay ran for a parliamentary seat from the earthquake-devastated Hatay province in the general elections held last May and won, becoming one of the three TIP MPs. The episode underscores the deepening divisions and escalating confrontations within Turkish politics.

MENAFN18082024000045015687ID1108572492