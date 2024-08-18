Croatia intends on resuming military conscription

(MENAFN) Croatia is set to reintroduce mandatory military conscription beginning January 1, 2025, according to Defense Ivan Anusic. This move marks a return to a policy that was suspended in 2008 when the country shifted to a volunteer-based military system. The new conscription plan will require draftees to serve for two months, and they will be subject to the same conditions as current volunteers.



Minister Anusic detailed that the Croatian Defense has been preparing for this transition by increasing salaries for military personnel and modernizing its weaponry in line with commitments. The Finance Ministry has endorsed the plan, emphasizing that defense spending will not be curtailed in this effort.



Under the new conscription policy, the Croatian military anticipates enrolling between 4,000 and 4,500 conscripts annually. These recruits will be called up in multiple waves throughout the year and will undergo basic infantry training at various military bases, including Pozega, Sinj, and Knin. The training will focus on fundamental combat skills rather than advanced specialist roles.



Eligible men who prefer to avoid military service can apply for medical exemptions, delay their service for academic reasons, or opt for civil service roles as conscientious objectors. Conscientious objectors will be assigned to civil defense or social service positions and will be required to serve double the duration of their military counterparts while receiving reduced compensation. Currently, volunteers in the military earn approximately EUR900 (USD990) per month, a figure that will also apply to conscripts.



This reinstatement of conscription reflects a broader trend of re-evaluating defense strategies and resources within NATO member states, as geopolitical and security concerns continue to evolve.

MENAFN18082024000045015687ID1108572487