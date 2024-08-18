(MENAFN) According to a report by The Times, Ukrainian who participated in the recent incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region received specialized training from British military experts in the weeks leading up to the operation. The incursion, which began on August 6, 2024, marked the largest Ukrainian offensive on Russian soil since the conflict between the two nations intensified in February 2022. Although the Russian military managed to quickly counter the assault, Ukrainian forces have managed to maintain control over several settlements within Kursk Region.



The Times article details that the Ukrainian forces involved in the incursion included some of the country’s most experienced soldiers, who had been pulled from other front-line areas. These troops were noted for their prior engagement in intense battles, such as the struggle for Avdeevka in Donetsk People's Republic—a key location that Ukrainian forces had to relinquish in February.



A Ukrainian serviceman, who spoke with The Times from a hospital bed after sustaining injuries in the border town of Sudzha, recounted that his unit, previously stationed in Kharkov Region, was abruptly informed of their mission to invade Russia. According to the report, members of this unit, already seasoned in urban combat, underwent targeted training in the UK a month prior to the Kursk offensive. This training, conducted alongside British soldiers, primarily focused on executing raids in high-rise environments.



The British training reportedly emphasized tactical skills crucial for urban warfare, including operations in high-rise buildings, which are essential for the type of engagement expected in the densely populated areas of Kursk. The collaboration between Ukrainian troops and British military specialists underscores the growing international involvement in the conflict, reflecting broader strategic support for Ukraine’s military initiatives.

