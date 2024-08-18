Taliban Celebrate 105Th Anniversary Of Afghanistan's Independence

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

On Sunday, August 18, the Taliban's of Defense announced that they commemorated the“105th anniversary of Afghanistan's independence” in a ceremony attended by officials of the group.

Mullah Yaqoob, the Taliban's of Defense, stated at the event that Afghanistan is“completely independent” today.

According to Bakhtar News Agency, Mullah Yaqoob emphasized that“the independence of Afghanistan is a valuable legacy of our ancestors, and preserving it is a national duty.”

The Taliban's headquarters also issued a statement on Sunday congratulating the nation on the 105th anniversary of Afghanistan's independence.

While the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, during Ashraf Ghani's presidency, widely praised the achievements of Amanullah Khan on August 18 as part of the Independence Day celebrations, Taliban officials have openly criticized his character and legacy over the past three years.

In early July, Taliban forces defaced a portrait of King Amanullah at the Torkham border crossing by spraying paint on it. Later, on July 7, the group replaced King Amanullah's image with their flag at the same location.

The Taliban's actions and statements regarding the legacy of Amanullah Khan reflect their broader efforts to reshape Afghanistan's historical narrative according to their ideological perspective.

This revisionism is part of their strategy to consolidate power and establish a new national identity aligned with their beliefs.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram