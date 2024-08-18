Identities Of Five Former Afghan Security Personnel Shot Dead In Balochistan, Pakistan, Revealed

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

authorities in Balochistan have identified the five bodies found in the province. These five individuals were originally from Lashkargah, the capital of Helmand province in Afghanistan.

They are Rozi Khan, Rahmatullah, Samiullah, Agha Wali, and Sardar Wali, all former Afghan security personnel.

Mohammad Jawad, the head of the Fahd bin Sultan Hospital, where the shot bodies were taken, told Pakistani media on Saturday, August 17, that a group of Afghans visited the bodies in the refugee camp in Chagai district. He added that the bodies have now been transferred to Quetta.

Pakistani police have stated that these victims might be the same five individuals whose confessions Jaish al-Adl had released on social media last month. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

In early July this year, Jaish al-Adl released a video of the five Afghan citizens in their custody. The militant Islamist group accused these individuals of being involved in the killing of one of their leaders.

The head of Fahd bin Sultan Hospital has now revealed the names of the five individuals whom Jaish al-Adl claimed to have“captured” in July. At that time, Jaish al-Adl had accused these five men of collaborating with the Iranian government.

The five individuals, Rozi Khan, Rahmatullah, Samiullah, Agha Wali, and Sardar Wali, all former Afghan security personnel, were killed in Balochistan, Pakistan.

So far, no group, including Jaish al-Adl, has claimed responsibility for the killing of these five men. However, in early July, the Islamist group announced that these individuals had been sentenced to death for their involvement in the killing of one of its leaders.

The gruesome discovery of the bodies has intensified fears and concerns over the growing influence and brutality of militant groups like Jaish al-Adl in the region. The incident underscores the challenges faced by refugees and former security personnel who have fled Afghanistan only to encounter violence and persecution in neighboring countries.

This tragedy also raises questions about the safety and protection of Afghan refugees in Pakistan and highlights the urgent need for international intervention and support to address the threats posed by extremist groups operating across borders.

The shot bodies of these five Afghans were found on Friday in Chagai district of Balochistan, Pakistan, near the Iranian border. Pakistani authorities reported that the individuals were hanged from an electric pole and had been shot in the chest and other parts of their bodies.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram