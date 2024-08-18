Afghanistan, Uzbekistan Ink $2.5 Billion Mous

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Aug 18 (IANS) Afghanistan and Uzbekistan signed 35 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) worth $2.5 billion, the country's acting Deputy Prime for economic affairs office said in a statement.

The signing of the MoUs was overseen by Afghanistan's Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund and Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, as well as officials and representatives of private sectors from both countries, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the statement.

Among them, 12 MoUs were agreements valued at $1.4 billion, and 23 were trade agreements worth $1.1 billion, said the statement.

With the implementation of these agreements, the economic and trade ties between the two neighbouring countries are expected to boost significantly, it said.

The Afghan caretaker government has been calling upon local and foreign companies to invest in the war-ravaged country and enhance trade and economic relations with the regional nations.