RAK Police Unveil 40Kg Drone To Carry First Aid Supplies During Emergencies, Natural Disasters

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 12:20 PM

Last updated: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 12:21 PM

Ras Al Khaimah have unveiled the Flycatcher 30 drone, designed to up to 40 kilograms of equipment.

This innovative tool enhances the authority's ability to deliver humanitarian aid quickly and efficiently in emergencies, disasters, and various event scenarios.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, highlighted the drone's capacity for rapid response. The Flycatcher 30 will allow the emirate's police force to reach areas that are otherwise difficult to access, ensuring that essential supplies can be delivered swiftly in critical moments.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Equipped with an 'automatic winch' system, the drone can deploy vital resources, including first aid supplies, to mountainous and marine locations. Its design is particularly useful during major accidents and natural disasters, allowing for a prompt and effective reaction to crises.

Furthermore, the Flycatcher 30 can also be utilised for media coverage, capable of carrying professional cameras to capture live footage and transmit events directly to operations centres. This dual functionality greatly improves situational awareness during emergencies.

ALSO READ:

Revealed: How Dubai uses drones to reduce traffic jams, speed up emergency response

UAE: Up to Dh10,000 fees for 17 drone-related services

Now, Dubai uses drones to monitor key housing projects, check for damages, water leaks