Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolences To Saudi King
8/18/2024 5:22:39 AM
KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a condolences cable on Sunday to the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, over the passing of Princess Nouf bint Nasser Al-Saud, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow the deceased with mercy. (end)
