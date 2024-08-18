Trump's financial disclosure reveals significant income from resorts, growing legal liabilities

(MENAFN) Donald Trump's latest financial disclosure, a comprehensive 265-page document, reveals substantial income and significant financial liabilities for the former president and current Republican candidate. The filing shows that Trump earned an impressive USD513 million from various resorts and residential properties across the United States, including his well-known Doral, Mar-a-Lago, and Bedminster clubs. One of his largest income sources was a Miami-based company that manages golf courses and a resort, bringing in USD161 million over a 16-month period starting in January 2023. Additionally, his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, generated USD57 million during the same timeframe, while Trump Ruffin Tower near Las Vegas contributed USD28 million from condo sales and hotel operations. His Bedminster, New Jersey, club added another USD37 million to his earnings.



However, the disclosure also highlights the financial pressures Trump faces due to numerous legal battles. The filing outlines a series of liabilities and debts, with two incurred in 2024 alone amounting to over USD50 million each. A notable debt stems from a civil fraud case against him in New York, for which Trump secured a USD175.3 million bond from Knight Specialty, a Los Angeles-based insurance company, to delay a USD454 million judgment while he appeals the case. Another significant liability includes a debt exceeding USD50 million to author E. Jean Carroll, who was awarded USD83 million in a defamation lawsuit against Trump. Trump has also secured this debt as he appeals the ruling, reflecting the ongoing legal challenges that continue to weigh heavily on his financial portfolio.



In addition to his real estate ventures, Trump's filing also includes details of his diverse financial interests, such as revenue from cryptocurrencies and his media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns his social media platform, Truth Social. These figures provide a glimpse into the expansive and complex financial empire that Trump continues to manage, despite the mounting legal and financial challenges he faces as he campaigns for the presidency.



