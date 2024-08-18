Sweden Reports First Case Of Mpox Outside Africa

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 8:08 PM

Sweden said on Thursday it had confirmed a first case of mpox, a infection that spreads through close contact.

Earlier on Thursday, the World Organization declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years, following an outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo that has spread to other countries.

"We have now also during the afternoon had confirmation that we have one case in Sweden of the more grave type of mpox, the one called Clade I," Health and Social Affairs Minister Jakob Forssmed told a news conference.

