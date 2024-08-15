Gaza reports over 1,000 deaths due to Israel’s closure of Rafah crossing

(MENAFN) The Gaza Strip has reported over 1,000 deaths due to the ongoing closure of the Rafah crossing by the Israeli army, which has lasted for more than 100 days, according to a statement from the Hamas-run Gaza media office on Wednesday. Ismail Thawabteh, head of the office, made the announcement during a press conference at Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza.



Thawabteh highlighted that the closure has severely impacted the ability of around 25,000 patients and individuals who require treatment abroad, leading to a significant increase in fatalities. He warned that those still awaiting treatment face life-threatening risks due to continued access restrictions.



The media office has criticized both the Israeli authorities and the U.S. administration, attributing the dire situation at the Rafah crossing to their policies, which have impeded the flow of medical supplies, health delegations, and humanitarian aid.



The Rafah crossing, located between Gaza and Egypt, is a critical gateway for medical evacuations and the delivery of humanitarian aid. Since the onset of Israel's large-scale offensive against Hamas on October 7, 2023, which followed a significant Hamas attack on southern Israel, nearly 40,000 Palestinians have reportedly died, according to Gaza health authorities.

