Pakistani Embassy In Amman Commemorates National Day

Amman, Aug. 15 (Petra) -- The Pakistani Embassy in Amman celebrated the National Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Wednesday evening.The event saw the participation of prominent figures, including of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs, and Holy Places, Mohammad Khalayleh, Chief of Protocol Department at the of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ambassador Sami Ghosheh, alongside several civilian and military officials, diplomats, journalists, and other guests.During his speech at the ceremony, Pakistani Ambassador, Muhammad Ajmal Iqbal highlighted the strength of Pakistani-Jordanian relations, describing them as exceptional and advocating for their expansion across various fields to benefit both friendly nations.The ambassador also detailed Pakistan's progress and its supportive stance on international issues, with the Palestinian cause being a priority.Minister Khalayleh emphasized the longstanding and cordial ties between Jordan and Pakistan, expressing his hope for the continued and deepening friendship between the two countries for their mutual benefit, advancement, and dignity.He extended Jordan's congratulations and best wishes to the people of Pakistan, hoping they achieve their aspirations for growth and prosperity in all areas.The ceremony also featured a variety of cultural and artistic events.