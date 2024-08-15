عربي


Saudi Military Delegation Visits Azerbaijan To Strengthen Collaboration In Military Education

A delegation led by Major General Misfir bin Hasan Al-Isa, head of the General Department of Educational Issues and Promotion of Moral Values of the armed forces of Saudi Arabia, recently visited Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

Colonel Elshad Abilov, head of the Department of Ideological Work and Moral-Psychological Support at the General Staff Department of the Ministry of Defense, welcomed the delegation at the Azerbaijan Army's Training and Education Center.

During the visit, the delegation attended lectures on the critical role of national, moral, and patriotic values in enhancing the moral and psychological well-being of servicemen. They also received a briefing on the efforts to organize ideological work, train military psychologists, and the key areas of activity in this field.

The meeting focused on discussing the expansion of military education cooperation between the two countries and addressing various issues of mutual interest.

