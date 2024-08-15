Saudi Military Delegation Visits Azerbaijan To Strengthen Collaboration In Military Education
Date
8/15/2024 10:09:21 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
A delegation led by Major General Misfir bin Hasan Al-Isa, head
of the General Department of Educational Issues and Promotion of
Moral Values of the armed forces of Saudi Arabia, recently visited
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing the Ministry
of Defense.
Colonel Elshad Abilov, head of the Department of Ideological
Work and Moral-Psychological Support at the General Staff
Department of the Ministry of Defense, welcomed the delegation at
the Azerbaijan Army's Training and Education Center.
During the visit, the delegation attended lectures on the
critical role of national, moral, and patriotic values in enhancing
the moral and psychological well-being of servicemen. They also
received a briefing on the efforts to organize ideological work,
train military psychologists, and the key areas of activity in this
field.
The meeting focused on discussing the expansion of military
education cooperation between the two countries and addressing
various issues of mutual interest.
MENAFN15082024000195011045ID1108559035
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.