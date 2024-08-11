Toyota to bolster safety oversight after widespread certification fraud scandal

(MENAFN) Toyota, Japan's largest automaker, has announced plans to bolster its vehicle safety certification processes in response to a recent scandal involving improper testing. The company outlined several measures aimed at preventing similar issues in the future, including increasing management involvement, expanding the workforce assigned to certification duties, and clarifying the roles and responsibilities of key positions, such as chief engineers. This move comes after Toyota admitted two months ago to widespread testing fraud, which included the use of outdated crash test data, incorrect airbag inflation tests, and inaccurate engine power checks. The company, led by Chairman Akio Toyoda, who is also the grandson of the automaker's founder, expressed deep regret over the incident, although it assured that the safety of vehicles already on the road, including popular models like the Corolla and luxury Lexus cars, was not compromised.



Despite the assurances, the scandal represents a significant blow to Toyota's reputation, particularly given the company's longstanding commitment to quality control and empowering its workforce. In response to the fraud, Toyota has already discontinued some models, and there is widespread speculation in the Japanese media that the incident could lead to a reduction in the company's annual global production by approximately 500,000 vehicles. This is a substantial figure, considering Toyota's typical annual sales of 11 million vehicles worldwide. The revelations have added to the company's challenges, as it continues to grapple with the fallout from the initial disclosures and subsequent findings of additional fraud, including issues related to safety certification tests for pedestrian protection, side impacts, and steering effects.



Toyota has acknowledged the need for significant improvements in its safety certification processes, including enhancements to its data management systems and the establishment of clearer regulations and procedures. The company submitted a detailed report on its planned corrective actions to the Japanese government, which had rebuked Toyota last month following the discovery of the fraud. The government's investigation into the matter, which began in January, has focused on Toyota's domestic operations, with no impact on the company's overseas production. Toyota's commitment to addressing the flaws in its certification processes is seen as a crucial step in restoring its credibility and maintaining its position as a global leader in the automotive industry.



