2 Palestinians Killed, 4 Injured By Israeli Bombing In Eastern Nablus

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Aug.15 (Petra) -- Two Palestinians were killed and four others were early Thursday when an Israeli drone bombed a gathering of citizens in Balata camp east of the West city of Nablus, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported.The Popular Committee for Balata Camp Services announced in a statement the killing of the two young men, Ahmed Khalil and Wael Masha.The forces stormed the eastern Nablus area at midnight yesterday and hindered the movement of ambulances transporting the injured.