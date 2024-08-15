عربي


Israeli Strikes In Gaza Result In 40 Deaths Within 24 Hours

8/15/2024 2:13:30 PM

Gaza, August 15 (Petra) - Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours have claimed the lives of 40 civilians and left 107 others injured, according to the Ministry of health in Gaza.
In its daily report on casualties from the ongoing war, now in its 314th day, the ministry highlighted that rescue teams are still unable to reach several victims trapped under rubble or on inaccessible roads.
The death toll from the Israeli aggression, which began on October 7, has now reached 40,005, with 92,401 people reported injured.

Jordan News Agency

