ASE Closes Slightly Lower Amid Mixed Trading Activity

Amman, August 15 (Petra) - The Amman (ASE) ended Thursday's trading session with a slight decline, as the fell by 0.16 percent to close at 2,410 points.The day's trading saw approximately 6.1 million shares exchanged, with a total value of around JD3.6 million across 2,169 transactions.Out of the companies traded, 26 saw a decrease in their share prices, while 30 experienced gains. Meanwhile, the share prices of 27 companies remained unchanged.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.