Moh Laboratories Directorate Achieves HCAC Accreditation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 15 (Petra) -- The Laboratories Directorate at the of has been awarded accreditation with distinction by the Accreditation Council (HCAC) with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).Secretary-General of the Ministry for Administrative and Technical Affairs, Elham Khreisat, honored the Laboratories Directorate for this achievement and emphasized its significance in improving healthcare services in Jordan.Khreisat stated that the quality of healthcare services and patient safety are the goals the Ministry continually strives to achieve. "This goal is driven by our professional, ethical, and national duty."She underscored the ministry's commitment to excellence in healthcare services, focusing on enhancing the quality, safety, and overall environment of these services, along with the supporting systems that contribute to the success of services provided to citizens.She remarked: "This achievement is the result of the diligent and dedicated work of the laboratory staff at the health laboratories and reflects the Ministry's confidence in its staff's capabilities to achieve outstanding results."She also highlighted the Ministry's achievements in digitizing hospitals and health centers, automating many services, and introducing new medical specialties, including cardiac surgeries, vascular and chest surgeries, and cardiac catheterization in hospitals such as Al-Bashir, Al-Salt, Al-Hussein, Karak, and Zarqa.Khreisat noted the progress in cancer treatment at Al-Bashir Hospital through the Samih Darwazeh Cancer Center, meeting all accreditation standards, and other notable achievements within the Laboratories Directorate.She pointed out that accreditation helps showcase the strengths of healthcare facilities in delivering high-quality, safe, and effective patient care. "This environment not only improves patient safety but also enhances the efficiency of medical staff and healthcare providers, keeping them updated with the latest advancements in healthcare."She commended USAID for its continued support of government programs and projects, particularly in the health sector, which has significantly contributed to its growth and development.Khreisat also expressed gratitude to the Local Health Systems Sustainability Project funded by USAID and the Health Care Accreditation Council for their collaboration and contributions to helping Jordanian health institutions meet the necessary accreditation standards.Bethany Haberer, USAID Population and Family Health Office Director, commented, "Ensuring quality is a critical component of high-performing health systems. USAID is proud to witness the Central Laboratories receive distinguished accreditation from the Health Care Accreditation Council."She added: "Over the decades, USAID has been proud to support Jordan in strengthening its health sector, and today's accreditation is a testament to the remarkable progress we have made together."The USAID-funded Local Health System Sustainability Project supported the Laboratories Directorate by providing a comprehensive capacity strengthening program staff training and assisting in the preparation and equipping of laboratories for accreditation. This support included establishing an integrated quality management system in line with accreditation standards.