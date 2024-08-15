Hot Weather Expected Over Coming Days

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 15 (Petra) -- Jordan will experience hot weather on Thursday, with temperatures slightly above average for this time of year. The weather will be relatively hot in the mountainous regions and plains, and significantly hot in the desert, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be moderate from the northwest, with occasional gusts.The Jordan Meteorological Department forecasts a slight decrease in temperatures for Friday. Conditions will be seasonally warm in the mountainous areas and plains, with continued heat in the desert, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Cloud cover at lower altitudes is expected in the northern part of the country, with moderate northwesterly winds, which may increase in strength at times.On Saturday, temperatures are anticipated to rise slightly. The weather will be relatively hot in the mountainous regions and plains, and remain hot in the desert, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be moderate from the northwest, with occasional gusts.A further minor increase in temperatures is expected on Sunday. The weather will continue to be relatively hot in the mountainous areas and plains, and hot in the desert, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will remain moderate from the northwest, occasionally intensifying.Temperature ranges for today are as follows: East Amman will see a high of 35 C and a low of 23 C; West Amman will have a high of 33 C and a low of 21 C; the Northern Highlands will experience a high of 31 C and a low of 19 C; the Shara Highlands will have a high of 32 C and a low of 17 C; the Dead Sea will reach a high of 42 C and a low of 27 C; and Aqaba will experience a high of 43 C and a low of 29 C.