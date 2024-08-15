Moh Receives Medical Equipment Funded By Japanese Grant

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 15 (Petra) -- The of Health's Prince Al-Hussein Bin Abdullah II Hospital in Ain Al-Basha has received a consignment of medical equipment funded by a Japanese grant, aimed at supporting the Ministry of Health.The handover ceremony was attended by Raed Shboul, Secretary-General of the Ministry of for Primary Healthcare and Epidemics, and Okuyama Jiro, the Japanese Ambassador to Jordan.The grant, amounting to 400 million Japanese yen (approximately $2.6 million), was awarded under an agreement signed in July 2020 between the Jordanian and Japanese governments.This funding was provided to bolster the Ministry of Health's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to supply essential medical equipment, including digital radiography systems and computed tomography (CT) scanners. The equipment is being distributed to 10 government hospitals across Jordan as part of the Kingdom's economic and social development program.According to the Ministry of Health, this grant aims to enhance the healthcare system's capacity and contribute significantly to Jordan's efforts in managing the COVID-19 crisis and safeguarding public health.Shboul emphasized the deep-rooted historical ties between Jordan and Japan, noting their collaboration in various fields, with a particular focus on healthcare. He expressed appreciation for the Japanese government's support, highlighting its positive impact on the nation's healthcare infrastructure.Ambassador OKUYAMA Jiro remarked, "This initiative began between His Majesty King Abdullah II and then-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in April 2020, intending to assist Jordan in its fight against COVID-19 and preserve lives."He noted that the pandemic had not only posed a threat to lives but also led to substantial economic and social disruptions worldwide. In response, Japan provided a grant that included digital radiography systems, CT scanners, central monitoring equipment, and bedside monitors, which are now being deployed to 10 hospitals throughout the Kingdom.