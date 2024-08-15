Minister Highlights Role Of Jordanian Expatriates In Boosting National Development And Investment

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 15 (Petra) – Deputy Prime and Minister of Local Administration, Tawfiq Krishan, underscored the crucial role of Jordanian expatriates in driving and development projects within the Kingdom, as well as fostering cooperation between Jordanian municipalities and those in the countries where they reside.Speaking at a meeting with the head and members of the Supreme Committee of the Nashama Forum for the Jordanian community worldwide, Krishan highlighted King Abdullah II's vision of engaging Jordanian expatriates in bolstering the national economy. He emphasized the importance of their contributions through increased financial transfers and the establishment of investment and development projects across various regions of Jordan.Krishan also referenced a significant decision made during the forum's second conference, held last Thursday, regarding establishing a JD120 million investment fund for Jordanian expatriates. He stressed that the primary objective of this fund should be to develop investment projects in partnership with local municipalities, enhancing local economies and generating job opportunities, particularly for youth and women.In his remarks, Krishan noted that municipalities are currently collaborating with the private sector to initiate income-generating development projects aimed at creating jobs and stimulating economic growth in different parts of the Kingdom.Ayman Rifai, the founder and head of the Nashama Forum, described Jordanian expatriates as a national asset, reiterating the forum's commitment to strengthening ties between expatriates and their homeland and supporting the national economy through diverse investment initiatives.Rifai also outlined key recommendations from the forum's recent conference, which saw participation from representatives across its 90 branches in 44 countries.The meeting concluded with Krishan listening to suggestions from Higher Committee members on enhancing connections between expatriates and their homeland, including ways to facilitate their return to Jordan.