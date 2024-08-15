عربي


E-Commerce Center Kicks Off Trial Operations

8/15/2024 2:13:26 PM

Amman, August 15 (Petra) - The Jordan Post Company (JPC) announced the start of trial operations of the customs e-commerce and express mail center in Amman's Muqabaleen neighborhood, which is scheduled to be officially opened as of early next September.
In a statement Thursday, the company said the center is gradually equipped over several stages since the beginning of last June, based on the "highest" international standards and specifications approved by Jordan Customs Department (JCD).

Jordan News Agency

