State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company Develops Self-Made Electric Proximity Alarm Device To Enhance Construction Safety

Recently, at the municipal site beneath the 110kV Xiju 923 transmission line corridor, State Grid Zhenjiang Power Company has independently developed and deployed an electric proximity alarm device on the job site, significantly boosting the safety of electrical construction work, safeguarding both construction personnel and grid equipment, and establishing a robust safety net.

This electric proximity alarm device comprises two parts: a monitoring terminal and a receiving terminal. The monitoring terminal is installed on the boom of construction machinery, while the receiving terminal is placed inside the cab, forming an efficient and sensitive safety monitoring system. Whenever the construction machinery approaches the preset high-voltage safety warning zone, the receiving terminal immediately triggers an audible alarm, promptly reminding the driver to adjust the operating position and avert the risk of electric shock.

"Construction under high-voltage lines is paramount to preventing external damage to transmission lines. At this worksite, the conductor is 19 meters high, and the crane boom reaches 15 meters. The electric proximity alarm device can continuously monitor the distance between the crane and live conductors, issue alerts, and be flexibly adjusted according to different operating environments and voltage levels," explained Zuo Yingnan, the site supervisor. This alarm device boasts high sensitivity, rapid response, strong anti-static and anti-interference capabilities, enabling efficient operation under complex and variable working conditions. It leverages technological means to minimize the risk of electric shock accidents and ensure the personal safety of operators.

To date, State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company has achieved full coverage of electric proximity alarm devices at hazardous locations in key construction areas within its jurisdiction. Since the full deployment of these devices, they have achieved a 100% accuracy rate in issuing warnings, ensuring 100% personal safety during construction and 100% safety of grid equipment. This provides robust support for the safe and stable operation of the power grid during peak summer demand periods.

