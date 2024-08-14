Media reports EU retracts threats to Musk

(MENAFN) The European Commission has distanced itself from a recent threatening letter sent to Elon Musk by Thierry Breton, the European Union Internal Market commissioner. The letter, which suggested that Musk had a responsibility to censor harmful content on X (formerly Twitter), was sent ahead of Musk's high-profile two-hour interview with United States presidential candidate Donald Trump.



According to statements from the European Commission, Breton did not consult with President Ursula von der Leyen or other commissioners before sending the letter. A European Commission spokesperson clarified that the timing and content of the letter were not coordinated with the broader commission, indicating that Breton acted independently. An anonymous official mentioned that Breton’s approach and timing were unapproved, highlighting his tendency to operate independently.



The letter, intended to press Musk on content moderation policies, backfired when Musk responded with a meme from the 2008 film *Tropic Thunder*, which included a provocative message. Trump's campaign criticized the European Union's actions as interference in the United States presidential election, urging the bloc to refrain from such involvement. European Union officials, speaking anonymously, expressed concerns about the optics of appearing to meddle in the election, emphasizing the need to avoid any perception of political interference.

MENAFN14082024000045015687ID1108553812