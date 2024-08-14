Chinese tech firm Baidu unveils AI-driven solution to enhance photography industry

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Chinese tech giant Baidu introduced a cutting-edge AI-driven solution designed to enhance efficiency and cut costs in the photography industry. This new offering, integrated into Baidu’s drive service, provides a range of advanced AI photo-editing tools and a comprehensive photo management system. According to Baidu’s announcement on X, the solution enables users to make specific edits to an individual in a photograph and automatically replicate these adjustments across other images featuring the same person.



The system leverages Baidu's cloud engine and boasts nine advanced portrait analysis capabilities along with 86 portrait and image beautification features. This technology is supported by over 1,000 visual technology patents, which Baidu claims underpin its AI retouching processes. This extensive patent portfolio underscores the sophisticated nature of the company's AI capabilities.



Baidu’s new solution has already seen adoption by several prominent photo studios. It serves nearly 100,000 users and has been used to retouch approximately 200 million pictures, reflecting its widespread acceptance and effectiveness in the industry. The system’s retouching features are versatile, catering to various needs such as high and low-frequency skin smoothing, facial reconstruction, individual and batch adjustments, and teeth whitening.



Overall, Baidu’s AI-driven photo-editing solution promises significant advancements in the efficiency of photo studios, offering a streamlined approach to photo management and retouching tasks. This development represents a notable leap forward in integrating AI into the photography sector, enhancing both productivity and quality in image editing.

