State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Conducts Vehicle-To-Grid Interaction Test With Buses In Zhenjiang

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ZHENJIANG, China, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of August 9, State Grid

Jiangsu Electric Power, in collaboration with local bus operators, launched a "vehicle-to-grid" (V2G) interaction test in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu Province, aiming to pool more resources for the flexible operation of the power grid.

The test involved two new buses, which discharged electricity to the grid continuously for one hour, achieving a maximum discharge power of 100 kW and a cumulative discharge of 67 kWh, sufficient to power five households for three consecutive hours.

In 2023, the local government issued the province's first supporting policy encouraging the development of new energy vehicles, novel energy storage systems, and the demonstration of "vehicle-to-grid" interactions, explicitly offering incentives to new energy vehicles participating in V2G discharge to the grid.

Driven by this policy, local new energy vehicles have shown increasing enthusiasm for engaging in "vehicle-to-grid" interactions. "Compared to ordinary new energy vehicles, buses offer advantages such as larger single-charge discharge capacity, stable charging times, and scalability, providing a novel technological approach to green transportation, clean energy consumption, and power supply security in the region," said Jiang Renxin, Director of the Marketing Department at State Grid Zhenjiang Yangzhong Power Supply Company.

After thorough research, State Grid Zhenjiang Power Supply Company conducted the test at a bus stop. Moving forward, based on the positive outcomes of this test, State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power plans to promote V2G technologies across the province, exploring the research and application of such technologies for industrial vehicles, taxis, and other types of new energy vehicles, thereby contributing to the construction of a new-type power system.

