August Flash Deal: ITEHIL Portable Electric Cold Brew Coffee Maker Now 20% OFF

ITEHIL Electric Cold Brew Coffee Maker

All-in-one cold brew coffee solution, No need for hot extraction + cooling, 15-minute cold brew revolution

CALIFORNIA, US, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ITEHIL has announced an exciting August Flash Sale for its popular Electric Cold Brew Coffee Maker , bringing exciting opportunities to coffee lovers. From now till the end of the month, consumers can enjoy a limited-time discount of 20%, giving more people the opportunity to experience the superior performance of this innovative device.About ITEHIL Electric Cold Brew Coffee MakerITEHIL Electric Cold Brew Coffee Maker has won the favor of consumers for its convenience and efficiency. With its smart, portable, and lightweight design, this coffee maker can make dense and fragrant cold brew coffee in just 15 minutes, breaking the limitations of traditional cold brewing, which takes a long time to make and is complicated to operate. ITEHIL Electric Cold Brew Coffee Maker not only saves time, but also provides users with consistent coffee quality, making it an ideal choice for outdoor, home, and office use.Limited time discountDuring the August flash sale, ITEHIL electric cold brew coffee machines will enjoy a 20% discount. Enter the discount code [AUG20] to enjoy the 20% discount. Click to enter the cold brew coffee cup event page . For coffee lovers, this discount is an opportunity not to be missed.Why choose ITEHILQuick cold brew: Traditional cold brew coffee takes 12-24 hours, but the ITEHIL cold brew coffee machine only takes 15 minutes to brew, which will save users most of the time and avoid the trouble of waiting for a long time.Portable design: It adopts a portable and lightweight design and can be used anytime and anywhere. Suitable for home, outdoor, office, etc.Easy to operate: Even coffee novices can easily get started. Just press the cup cover button to run it. During the brewing process, you can observe the operation of the coffee machine.Long-lasting and durable: Made of safe, sturdy, and durable materials, the cup is made of baby-safe Tritan material, and the cup lid is made of environmentally friendly ABS+PC material, both of which are BPA-free, very suitable for daily use, easy to clean and maintain.Purchase informationConsumers can purchase through the ITEHIL official website. Go to the cold brew coffee cup event details page and enter the discount code: AUG20 to enjoy a 20% discount.About ITEHILITEHIL focuses on designing and producing innovative outdoor lifestyle products to enhance the quality of outdoor life for users. The company is committed to providing high-performance, high-quality products to bring a more convenient and comfortable lifestyle to outdoor enthusiasts around the world.For more information on our premium products, please visit

...