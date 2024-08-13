After 'Flood Jihad' Barb, Himanta Biswa Sarma Questions 'Mecca-Like' Gates Of Muslim-Owned Private Varsity In Meghalaya

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma continued his tirade against the University of Science and in Meghalaya (USTM) by saying the university has depictions of Mecca – the holiest site of Islam in Saudi Arabia – at its gates and nothing to symbolise Hindu or Christian religions.

The new parallel comes days after Sarma accused the university of waging what he called the 'flood jihad ', by demolishing hills on its campus to build new structures which, according to him, is one of the reasons for water logging in Guwahati , the state capital.

“It's embarrassing to go there, you have to go under Mecca. What we are saying is that there should be a namghar (community prayer hall, part of Assam's neo-Vaishnavite tradition) also there. Mecca-Medina , church. Make all three... They have kept a 'Mecca' there. Let them make a namghar, make a church. We will walk under all three, why will we walk under just one,” Sarma was quoted as saying in a report by Indian Express.

USTM, a private university established in 2008, is promoted by the Education Research and Development Foundation, which was founded by Mahbubul Hoque , also the Chancellor of the University. Hoque is a Muslim of Bengali-origin from Assam's Karimganj district in the Barak Valley.

“Why only one religion is being propagated?” Sarma asked

Sarma also said that his BJP government would move the National Green Tribunal (NGT) against the university. He also said that Congress leader late Tarun Gogoi , who was the chief minister of Assam between 2001 and 2016, had also identified the water from Jorabat area along the Assam-Meghalaya border for the 'artificial flood' in Guwahati.

The varsity is located in 9th Mile area in Ri-Bhoi district of neighbouring Meghalaya , near Assam's Jorabat which serves as an entry point to Guwahati.