Building Fjords In Nevada And Salt Marshes In Utah

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Building Fjords and Salt Marshes in the Great Basin to Pay Off the National Debt, Fund Entitlements, End the Payroll Tax, and Fix Student Loans

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Saving Florida, Las Vegas, the Great Salt Lake, the Ogallala Aquifer, the Nation, and Humanity While Cashing in on the Great Water Opportunity From Global WarmingA Holistic View of Public Lands ManagementAs you may know by now, my strategy to defeat climate change is to put water that came from land back on land. Melting glaciers in Greenland and Antarctica and melting snow from the great mountain ranges of the world end up in the oceans, raising ocean coastlines.Frantically tapping aquifers, other groundwaters, and inland surface waters around the world end up in the oceans, raising ocean coastlines. Even floodwaters around the world end up in the oceans, raising ocean coastlines. Then thermal expansion doubles the volume of water added to the oceans.My plan to defeat climate change begins with pumping ocean water into salt basins that already exist in deserts and arid regions around the World. In the US, these salt basins reside primarily in the Great Basin, located in the Western US. My plans begin with building fjords in Nevada and primarily salt marshes in Utah, although some fjords will also be built in Utah. Eventually, fjords and salt marshes will likely extend from southern Oregon and Idaho into Mexico and from Death Valley to West Texas.My book“Building Fjords In The Great Deserts” lays out the structure for the US Federal Government, State Governments, local Municipalities, Tribal Governments, and other Stakeholders to come together to recommend and prepare the enabling legislation which will be required to implement this plan. Key strategies underlying this enabling legislation will be: One – build the infrastructure to heal and manage the planet. And Two: unlock the vast value of fallow US Government real estate. The US Government owns over 80% of the land in Nevada and over 63% of the land in Utah.Building the infrastructure to heal and manage the planet will consist of piping and pumping ocean salt water from two entry points from Northern and Southern California into Nevada and Utah. Saltwater fjords will be built in Nevada. Desalination plants will then be built alongside the saltwater fjords to produce fresh water to be used for both economic development around the salt basins and to also distribute throughout the Great Basin states. Primarily salt marshes will be built in Utah due to the massive salt flats existing there.The primary difference in strategy when building a saltwater fjord versus a saltwater marsh is the depth capability of the terrain. Fjords in Nevada could easily have depths of tens, hundreds, and even thousands of feet, whereas a salt flat and salt marsh may have a depth of only 2 to 4 feet. Although, even when building salt marshes, ponds can be dug in salt flats before the saltwater is pumped in. This technique will provide fish, crabs, and other marsh wildlife to survive freezing temperatures and provide other habitat benefits of deeper water when needed.Unlocking the vast value of fallow US Government real estate in the Great Basin will come through 3 strategies. The first strategy is providing over time an unlimited amount of both saltwater and freshwater in Nevada, then Utah, and eventually throughout the Great Basin. If you have driven through Nevada, Utah, and other states in the Great Basin, you have seen the vast difference in the wealth of places that have water versus places that do not have water.The second strategy is to sell large amounts of US Government lands in an open bidding process. One of the main selling points of this strategy is that only the absolute worse lands need be transferred and sold; those lands that are sitting worthless and nobody wants. The US Government must take a more holistic view of public lands management. Why let salt basins and desert lands languish into worthless perpetuity with no purpose or value to future generations when simply adding water could explode their value and pay off the US Government's debts, and fund insolvent entitlement programs, all while simultaneously defeating climate change? To ensure the maximum benefit to future generations of these lands continues, I recommend the publicly owned lands to be sold initially be transferred to the Social Security Trust Funds. The Trust Funds' Trustees would then administer the land sales.Transferring the sale of all public lands through the Social Security Trust Funds will eventually provide an alternative strategy and source of money to finance all entitlement funds in the future and eliminate the need for payroll taxes. Third, I recommend federal real estate taxes and other taxes and fees as laid out in my book be included and assessed in the enabling legislation. I also recommend the enabling legislation include a 30-year financial forecast, including the US Federal Reserve financing a $1 Trillion seed fund to build the infrastructure. One $trillion is no small number but a great bargain when compared to the many $Trillions of dollars being thrown around to fund net zero carbon. If you crunch the numbers, I believe you will see that not only can building fjords and salt marshes in the Great Basin pay for the Federal Reserve seed fund and infrastructure costs, but it will also pay for paying off the Federal Government's debts and fund all entitlements into perpetuity. Eliminating the need for deducting payroll taxes in the future could also be used to fix the student loans fiasco.Over the past several years, there have been studies prepared by different authors on the transfer of water into deserts in the Southwest to save the Great Salt Lake, the Colorado River, and other drought-stricken areas. All these studies were unfairly assigned to their respective authors because they excluded the two most important points from the outset of the assignments. The two missing points were:1. No new revenues were to be created from these projects. They would only incur costs.2. No consideration was given to defeating global climate change as part of these projects.Conversely, my strategy lays the foundation for the nation's biggest economic opportunity since the Louisiana Purchase and is the only physically possible way to defeat climate change.Learn about JM Prophecies Corporation (link to JMP website)About the Author, James Michael MatthewJames Michael Matthew is an award-winning author, financial executive, and industrialist with over 40 years of experience. He is the Founder and Chairman of JM Prophecies Corporation. His Company's Mission is Tackling the Major Challenges of Our Times and Building The Selfless Economy. He graduated from The Johns Hopkins University with a Masters in Biotechnology Enterprise and Entrepreneurship, an MBA from Michigan State University, and a Bachelors in Accounting and Auditing from the University of Illinois-Springfield. Mr.Matthew has completed postgraduate studies in Law and Sustainability and the Future of Sustainable Business at the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, the University of Oxford.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves-becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020.Please visit for more information.

Lyn Goot

The Reading Glass Books

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube