New Veteran Mental Health Initiative Launches Volunteer Recruitment Campaign

OTTAWA, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The Burns Way, a new and anonymous peer support chat for veterans, begins its nationwide volunteer recruitment campaign ahead of its official launch planned for this fall.

Open to all veterans, including Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+ and other equity-deserving veterans, The Burns Way was named in honour of the late Earl Burns Sr., a Canadian veteran who died protecting his family during the 2022 James Smith Cree Nation massacre.

“Any veteran seeking support must have the opportunity to connect anonymously with someone who understands their experience first-hand,” said Bob Thibeau, president of the Aboriginal Veterans Autochtones (AVA).“Soldiers are a breed who know soldiers. Strong connections to the 'Fire Team' have always been used to look after each other. The Burns Way will draw on the unique perspectives and compassion of veterans who, through their shared experiences, are uniquely positioned to provide support.”

The Burns Way program is delivered by a Canadian not-for-profit corporation of the same name. The corporation is guided and fuelled by individuals who have served and veterans organizations, including the Royal Canadian Legion, AVA, Saskatchewan First Nations Veterans Association, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, Rainbow Veterans of Canada, Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans in Canada (ANAVETS) and Veterans' House Canada. Its vision and all development to date have been financially supported by TryCycle Data Systems, an Ottawa digital health software company focused on addiction and mental health apps.

“In an ideal world, programs to support Canadians who have served would be funded by governments. Sometimes resources are unavailable or priorities shift, so the private and not-for-profit sectors must step up and fill the void,” said John MacBeth, founder of TryCycle.“At TryCycle we are proud to do our part to remove barriers and ensure all veterans get the support they need.”

Anonymity: Veterans can access peer support, anonymously. No email or login is required to start a chat and be connected with a live person.

No wait-list: There is no waiting list. The Burns Way puts the veteran in control of their journey, offering a place to start and heal at their own pace.

24/7/365 : Anonymous users can access judgment-free support from veteran peer advocates trained to listen and provide comfort any time.

Human connection : All interactions are with a real person. No chatbots or AI. Inclusive and safe space : With a focus on Indigenous, 2SLGBTQI+ and other equity-deserving veterans, cultural and personal safety is our commitment.



Canada has over 461,000 veterans, with more than 90,000 expected to experience a diagnosed mental health disorder, including depression, PTSD or anxiety. Mental health is also a significant and growing concern within the Canadian Armed Forces, with one in six active members reporting symptoms of these challenges.

To learn more about The Burns Way and to apply to be a veteran peer advocate, go to . Volunteers who are selected to join will receive training to become peer advocates, helping to complement and improve access to existing veterans' services.

