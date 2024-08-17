Zelensky Announces Expansion Of Negotiating Group For Prisoner Swaps
Date
8/17/2024 7:16:45 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The comprehensive reorganization of the Ukrainian negotiating group and the entire infrastructure of POW swaps has taken place this week.
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in his evening address , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, the Armed Forces, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Security Service of Ukraine joined the group on an equal footing.
The head of the state also announced that the presence of the Ombudsman's infrastructure in the regions of Ukraine will also be strengthened to ensure transparent and quality work with the families of prisoners of war and with civil society activists who are willing to help.
Read also:
Zelensky: Ukrainian forces' operation in Kursk
region continues as planned
“And this is our absolute priority – one of the ten points of the Peace Formula. And we will definitely do everything to ensure that Ukraine achieves a just peace. All our people, all our communities,” said Zelensky.
As reported, the Ukrainian Armed Forces may have captured about 2,000 Russian soldiers during an operation in the Kursk region, according to The Independent.
MENAFN17082024000193011044ID1108571307
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.