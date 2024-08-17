No Power Outages Expected On Sunday Ukrenergo
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No power outages are expected to be applied in Ukraine on Sunday, August 18.
The national power grid operator Ukrenergo announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
At the same time, the company urges citizens to consume electricity efficiently throughout the day and not to turn on powerful household appliances simultaneously from 18:00 to 23:00.
If the situation changes, restrictive measures will be announced additionally, the company added.
