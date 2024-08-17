No Power Outages Expected On Sunday Ukrenergo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No power outages are expected to be applied in Ukraine on Sunday, August 18.

At the same time, the company urges citizens to consume electricity efficiently throughout the day and not to turn on powerful household appliances simultaneously from 18:00 to 23:00.

If the situation changes, restrictive measures will be announced additionally, the company added.