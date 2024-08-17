Moscow And Kyiv Plan To Hold Talks In Doha

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Moscow and Kyiv were supposed to hold talks in Doha this month regarding the cessation of mutual on facilities, Azernews reports, citing The Washington Post.

According to the information, the talks were disrupted due to escalating tensions in Russia's Kursk region.

Qatar was set to act as a mediator in these talks, but the Russian side decided to suspend the process.

Sources told the newspaper that the parties had planned to agree not to attack each other's energy facilities for two months, which could have been akin to a partial ceasefire:“Russia did not cancel the talks; they asked for more time.”

It was noted that the Russian and Ukrainian delegations have not met face-to-face since the talks in Istanbul in 2022.

The Kremlin and the White House have declined to comment to the newspaper.