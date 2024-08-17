Kuwait Welcomes Sudan's Council Decision To Open Adri Border Crossing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- The of Foreign Affairs expressed on Friday its welcome to the decision of Sudan Transitional Council to open the "Adri" border crossing, to deliver humanitarian aid to those affected by the war.

In a statement, the ministry said the move is a vital step to save lives and prevent the spread of famine in the Darfur region.

The Ministry also called on all parties to take immediate and effective steps to ensure the provision of protection to humanitarian and relief workers through the crossing, and to facilitate the delivery and transfer of aid to those in need.

The Ministry reiterates its affirmation of the State of Kuwait's firm and supportive position on the unity, stability and territorial integrity of Sudan. (end)

