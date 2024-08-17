Spacex, Tesla CEO Elon Musk Becomes Second Richest Person

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Technology entrepreneur Elon Musk has topped, Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, becoming the second richest man

His net worth jumped by $7.2 billion to $128 billion, as his Tesla vehicle shares meteoric rise, increased his personal fortune.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires, Jeff Bezos is the richest man, with a net worth of $183 billion.

The news came after Tesla shares were added to the S&P 500, one of the share indexes in the United States.

Which triggered a fresh wave of buying of the electric carmaker's shares, increasing the value above 500 billion.

Tesla company already became a famous and valuable car firm in the world despite producing a fraction of vehicles than the other competing companies.

On Tuesday in a speech in Germany, Musk said, it could make sense for Tesla to expand its markets in Europe with small cars as in the States, car tend to be bigger for personal taste reasons- BBC reports.



Tesla firm became the biggest to enter the S&P 500, with a market value of more than $500 billion.

Elon Musk also owns, America's biggest space shuttle firm SpaceX, worth about $100 billion.

