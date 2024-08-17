UK, France, Germany, Italy Foreign Ministers Affirm Support For Gaza Mediation Efforts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

London: The UK Foreign Secretary along with the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, and Italy have strongly affirmed their support for the mediation efforts led by the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the United States of America to reach a ceasefire agreement and release the detainees, expressing their satisfaction with the constructive approach adopted so far.

This came in a joint statement issued by the British following an update on the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza provided to UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock, and Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani.

The statement welcomed the continuation of technical discussions in the coming days, which will include humanitarian aspects and arrangements related to the hostages and prisoners. It also noted that a new meeting of senior officials is scheduled to take place before the end of next week with the aim of finalizing the agreement.

The joint statement urged all parties to engage in the negotiations in good faith and show the flexibility needed to reach an agreement, stressing the importance of avoiding any escalatory actions in the region that could undermine peace.

Supported by Qatar and Egypt, the United States presented a proposal to both parties on Friday that aims to bridge gaps between them, in line with the principles set forth by President Biden on May 31, 2024, and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2735.

This proposal builds on the points of agreement reached over the past week and addresses the remaining gaps in a way that facilitates the swift implementation of the agreement.