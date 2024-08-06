Climate Change Forced Agronomists In Turkiye To Search For Drought-Resistant Tea Varieties
By Alimat Aliyeva
Scientists and agronomists in Turkiye are planning to plant
drought-resistant tea varieties in order to reduce the impact of
climate change on the country's agriculture,
Azernews reports.
The project is being implemented in the northeastern Turkish
province of Rize through the joint efforts of specialists from
ÇAYKUR, TUBITAK Research Center and Recep Tayyip Erdogan
University.
As part of the initiative, four drought-resistant tea varieties
from Azerbaijan, China and Japan were imported to Turkiye.
In addition, the features of 2,034 types of tea stored in the
National Tea Gene Repository of Turkiye were studied, which made it
possible to select 12 varieties in laboratory conditions, which
will be planted on special plantations and studied for three
years.
As a result, a decision will be made on the most
drought-resistant tea variety, which will preserve yields.
It should be noted that according to the results of the first
half of the year, Turkiye supplied 2,898 tons of tea to 112
countries of the world, which brought the country about $ 14
million. Belgium, the United Kingdom and the United States remain
the largest markets for Turkish tea.
Almost half (49 percent) of tea exports from Turkiye go to the
Black Sea province of Rize.
