China Launches Group Of New Satellites To Monitor Earth

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) China has launched a group of new Yaogan-43 01 remote sensing satellites into space.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by CGTN .

The new spacecraft, the number of which is not specified, were launched into Earth orbit by a Long March-4B rocket, which was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in the southwestern province of Sichuan on Friday at 15:35 local time (10:35 Kyiv time).

X launches batch of Galileo navigation satellites into

The new Yaogan-43 01 series satellites will be used primarily for testing new low-orbit constellation technologies, as well as, like the rest of the satellites in this family, for land surveying, urban planning, crop yield assessment, and disaster prevention and mitigation.

It is noted that this is the 531st launch of the Chang Zheng series launch vehicles.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Indian Space Agency (ISRO) launched the EOS-08 satellite into space on 16 August to observe the Earth.

Photo: China Media Group, illustrative