Russian Missile Strike On Sumy: Rescuers Show Consequences

8/17/2024 7:16:45 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rescuers have completed an emergency restoration operation at the site of a Russian missile attack in Sumy.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Emergency Service.

Throughout the day, rescuers provided comprehensive assistance to citizens whose homes were damaged by the enemy attack.

Special equipment was used to carry out high-altitude work.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of August 17, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Sumy, hitting civilian infrastructure.

As a result of the enemy attack, two people were injured, two apartment blocks and a shopping center were damaged. Ten civilian cars burned down.

Photo: State Emergency Service

UkrinForm

