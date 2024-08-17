Invaders Attack Zolota Balka In Kherson Region With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday, Russian fired several times at Zolota Balka in the Beryslav district of Kherson region, damaging two buildings in the village.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“This afternoon, the Russian military shelled Zolota Balka several times. After the first shelling, the grass caught fire. Firefighters managed to quickly extinguish the fire. Subsequently, the occupiers struck with FPV drones. The administration and kindergarten buildings were damaged,” the post reads.

The RMA added that there were no casualties.

