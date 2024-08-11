Rakhibazaar.com Unveils Fresh Ways to Customize Festivities

(MENAFN- Rakhi Bazaar) This festive season, Rakhibazaar.com, a renowned online gifting brand from Delhi, has announced new and exciting ways for people to personalize their Raksha Bandhan celebrations. In India, “Rakhi” is one of those cherished occasions that celebrates the unbreakable between brothers and sisters. It is a day when sisters try their best to express their love and support for their beloved partner-in-crime, while brothers from all around the world try to make their beloved sisters feel valued. This is why, this festive season, the brand has launched a new range of unique, thoughtful and personalized gift options that let its users feel and bring moments of love and care amidst the hustle & bustle of life.



Hearing from the founder and CEO of Rakhibazaar, Deelip Kumar, on how their new presents are transforming Raksha Bandhan gifting, he shared, “We aim to make every Rakhi moment special. We believe that our new range will add a personal touch to the celebration, blending practicality with heartfelt sentiments.” According to him, rakhibazaarenvisions making every Raksha Bandhan gift tell a unique story, reflecting the deep bond between siblings and creating lasting memories.



The New Collection: Available Gifts & Combos

A closer look into the brand's new collection shows that this rakhi season, it has rolled out the following gifting options to liven up the celebrations for its customers.



1. Gifts Combos

This year, rakhibazaarhas launched different types of customizable gift combos so that brothers and sisters from all around the world can thoughtfully design with love a gift hamper that suits their sibling's tastes and preferences. According to this e-commerce store, allowing siblings to customize and send Rakhi combos gifts online helps them create a complete and memorable gift experience, thereby reflecting the warmth they have for each other.



Moreover, these Rakhi combos include sweets, chocolates, accessories, and personalized gift items that make each household's Rakhi celebration extra special. According to the CEO, these combos have been crafted to bring small joys and happiness among family members and siblings, making the festival more personal and delightful.



2. Rakhi with Mugs

Likewise, another exciting offer for this festive season is Rakhi with mugs Online by Rakhibazaar. This innovative gift option basically combines a beautifully designed Rakhi with a custom mug that features unique designs and sentiments that reveal the true meaning of Raksha Bandhan. Ideally, this turns an everyday item into a cherished keepsake, thus creating a practical yet sentimental gifting experience for everyone. Moreover, in today’s world, Rakhibazaar’s Rakhi with mugs offers helps people add their personal touch to the festivities, thereby creating a lifelong, nostalgic moment to cherish and reminisce about.



3. Rakhi with Cushions

Furthermore, this year, Rakhibazzaralso introduced the option to Send Rakhi with cushion online , offering its users a cosy and decorative way to celebrate the occasion. In terms of home decor and gifting, cushions typically represent comfort and the sender's thoughtfulness, thereby serving as a medium for spreading emotional warmth and reassurance. During the festival season, sending a personalized or engraved cushion serves as a tangible reminder of a sister's love, support and loyalty. This is why, in today's world, such gifts and gestures are welcomed because, at its core, they serve as a method for siblings to add warmth and affection to the celebration, making the recipient feel cherished long after the festival has ended.



So, go ahead and celebrate this year's festivities in a warmer style. Explore Rakhibazaar.com's new collection and make our siblings feel extra special by gifting flowers, sweets, chocolates, customized mugs, cushions, and much more. Ideally, this will make your life more meaningful and your gifting experience more rewarding.







MENAFN11082024003782003311ID1108540895