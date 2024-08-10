TWOFEW Announces Second Album Lovestruck, Set For Release In Late 2024, And Upcoming National Shows

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TWOFEW Rocks the Main Stage at Springboard Houston

David Lazar Rocks the Main Stage at Springboard Houston

Michael Lazar Rocks the Main Stage at Springboard Houston

Danielle Lazar Rocks the Main Stage at Springboard Houston

John Sebring Rocks the Main Stage at Springboard Houston

TWOFEW announces their second album, "Lovestruck," slated for release in late 2024. The is also in the early stages of booking their National Tour.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TWOFEW, the acclaimed piano-fronted rock quartet from Phoenix, Arizona, is thrilled to announce their second album, "Lovestruck," which is slated for release in mid-to-late 2024. This follows the band's critically acclaimed debut album , "LIPS BLUE," which solidified their place in the contemporary rock scene. The band is also in the early stages of booking their National tour, with three new tour dates announced."We're incredibly excited to share 'Lovestruck' with the world," says Michael Lazar, lead vocalist and pianist for TWOFEW. "This album is a natural evolution of our sound, exploring new sonic territories while staying true to our piano-rock roots.""Lovestruck" promises to be an emotional rollercoaster, emulsifying into the complexities of love, heartbreak, war, loss, renewal (and everything in between). Fans can expect the same powerful vocals, dynamic instrumentation, and heartfelt lyrics that made "LIPS BLUE" a standout success, with a new style, tone, flavor and sound that made you fall in love with TWOFEW in the first place.TWOFEW is also thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with esteemed Houston rapper Deus Lee. The band crossed paths with Lee while playing the main stage at the Springboard Houston Festival in April 2024, and their musical connection was instant."Deus' lyrics are so raw and honest, and his flow is just incredible," Lazar infers. "We knew right away that we had to work together." Lee will be featured on two singles from the new record: "When the Stars Burned Out" (A side) and "Shine a Light" (B side)."Collaborating with TWOFEW has been an amazing experience," says Lee. "Their music is so powerful and emotive, and I'm honored to be a part of this project!"The band is currently hard at work in the studio, crafting the songs that will make up "Lovestruck." They're also gearing up for the first leg of their National Tour, with new dates being added all the time.Confirmed Upcoming Shows:Whisky A Go Go Presents: TWOFEW ft. Dues Lee, Wayward Son, Blvd. of Eyes & MoreDate: Friday, August 23, 2024Time: 5:00 PMLocation: Whisky A Go Go, 8901 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069Age Restriction: 21+Spirit Room Presents: Son of Mars w/ Special Guest TWOFEW ft. Dues LeeDate: Friday, September 27, 2024Time: 8:00 PMLocation: The Spirit Room, 166 Main St # 155, Jerome, AZ 86331Age Restriction: 21+XMA Awards w/ Special Guest TWOFEW ft. Dues LeeDate: Saturday, December 14, 2024Time: 7:00 PMLocation: TBA, Chicago, ILAge Restriction: All Ages"We can't wait to hit the road and share this new music with our fans," says Danielle Lazar, bassist for TWOFEW. "We're so grateful for their support, and we're excited to continue this journey together. Keep an eye on our website and social media for new tour dates as they're announced!"Learn more about TWOFEW and stay connected by visiting them online at:About TWOFEWTWOFEW is an Arizona-based regional rock-and-roll band that features three family members: Michael Lazar (vocals and keys); Danielle Lazar (bass); and David Lazar (guitar); with drummer, John Sebring, on percussion. After releasing their debut record,“LIPS BLUE,” the band is currently hard at work on their second record,“Lovestruck,” which they plan on dropping in 2024 alongside a light tour schedule.For more information about TWOFEW and their upcoming album "Lovestruck," please visit their website at or contact their publicist at .

Joel Burton (Manager)

Let's Rock Out Records

+1 708-580-2990

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

Other

OUT NOW:“Feel” - Brand-New Music Video from TWOFEW!