Trump Plane Suffered Mechanical Issue Before Landing, Secret Service Says
8/10/2024 3:15:14 PM
Former President Donald Trump's plane landed in Billings,
Montana, on August 9 night after suffering a mechanical issue,
according to the US Secret Service , Azernews
reports, citing NBC News.
The Secret Service said the plane's mechanical problem was not
related to any security issue.
It is unclear whether the original intent was to land in
Billings or Bozeman, where trump is set to appear at a dinner
fundraiser and a rally.
The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for
comment on Friday night.
Margo Martin, deputy director of communications for the Trump
campaign, posted to X a video of Trump from his plane.
"I just landed in a really beautiful place, Montana, so
beautiful flying over, and you just look down, and that's the way
it's supposed to be," Trump says in the video.
The former president also attacked his political rival, Vice
President Kamala Harris. Trump made no specific mention of any
plane issue in the video clip.
